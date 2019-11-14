Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $457,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

