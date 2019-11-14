Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.44% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

