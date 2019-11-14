Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Genesco worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 163.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

