Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,988 Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $167,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

ALDR stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

