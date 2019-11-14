Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,914 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of TriMas worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $768,533. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRS opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

