Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Key Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Key Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Key Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NYSE:KEG opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.33). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 639.13% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $106.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 275,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.