Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Remark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

