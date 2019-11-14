Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%.

NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $1.00 target price on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

