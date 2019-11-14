Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 108.43 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $468.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.18.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

