Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 108.43 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $468.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.18.
About Regional REIT
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.