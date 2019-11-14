Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,370 shares of company stock worth $353,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 28,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,158. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

