Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $105,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,219. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

