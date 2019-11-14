Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

