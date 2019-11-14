Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Funko (FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2019 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2019 – Funko had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Funko was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Funko is no longer covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

11/1/2019 – Funko was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Funko is no longer covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

10/10/2019 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – Funko was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FNKO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 21,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. Funko Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,159,312.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,225,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,418,424. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

