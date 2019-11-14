Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

RETA stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,113. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,430. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

