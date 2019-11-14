Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after buying an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after buying an additional 459,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after buying an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 1,345,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,148. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

