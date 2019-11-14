Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $288,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Realty Income stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

