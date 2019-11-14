Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%.
RDI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Reading International has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
