RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $171.54.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $596,023.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,056 shares of company stock worth $13,833,677. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

