Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 311,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

