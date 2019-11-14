Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
Shares of RTN opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.
In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Company Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
