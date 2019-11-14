Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Shares of RTN opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

