Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$3.67. 326,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.64.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

