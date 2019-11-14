Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,717. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CLSA started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.90 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

