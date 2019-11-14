Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,177. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

