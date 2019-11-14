Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,325. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

