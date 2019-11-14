Rational Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.91.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

