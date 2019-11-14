Rational Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 75.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $13.80 on Thursday, hitting $1,311.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,466. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,180.70. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.