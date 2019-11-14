Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,839.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.61. 210,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,333. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

