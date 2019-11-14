Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 19,268.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYMC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

