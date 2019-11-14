Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

