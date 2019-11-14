Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.