Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,077 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,077 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $341,571.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.