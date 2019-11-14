Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $223.11 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00026661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinrail, Liquid and Liqui. Qtum has a market cap of $223.11 million and $352.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,913,904 coins and its circulating supply is 96,163,884 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Poloniex, Liqui, Upbit, Coinone, Huobi, DigiFinex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Binance, Bleutrade, Livecoin, BCEX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Exrates, ABCC, Bibox, Liquid, Bit-Z, Iquant, Coinnest, Allcoin, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Ovis, LBank, EXX, BigONE, BitForex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

