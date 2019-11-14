Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Reduced by Cormark

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.76%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

