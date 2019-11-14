Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

