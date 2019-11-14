Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.18. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $252,000.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

