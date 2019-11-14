Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) Raised by Analyst

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.08.

HRX stock traded up C$1.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.23. 72,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,094. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of C$11.05 and a 1-year high of C$20.30. The stock has a market cap of $671.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.