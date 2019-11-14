Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Issued By William Blair

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

ELF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,008. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $855.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,521,619 shares of company stock valued at $59,463,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

