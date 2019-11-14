Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Reduced by Analyst

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Ameren by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.