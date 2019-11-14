PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.79 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

