Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $167.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

