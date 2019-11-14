Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $520,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

