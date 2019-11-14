Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.