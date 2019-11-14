Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 6,347 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2,898.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 137,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 80,304 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 79,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.79. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 50.85%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.