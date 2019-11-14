Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 11,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,163. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

