Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q3 2020 guidance at EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.78. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

