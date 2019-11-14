Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 2,947 Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $152,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

