PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.88. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

