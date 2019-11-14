Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.85 ($19.59).

PSM stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.05 ($15.17). 965,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.35. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of €18.46 ($21.47).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

