ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading Up 2%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.43, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

