Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in October

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Propetro to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut Propetro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Propetro stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,233. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $777.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

